COLCHESTER Zoo has announced when tickets to visit the attraction will go on sale.

Huge demand is expected, with the zoo set to reopen for the first time in three months from Monday.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday morning from 8am.

They will be available to book seven days in advance.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "We once again expect high traffic to our website and a delay in receiving your email confirmation, so please be patient when trying to book."

Standard prices are £24.99 for adults, £18 for children and £23 for seniors.

However, cheaper tickets are available for midweek trips and weekend visits.

After reopening a number of new rules will be in place at the facility in order to keep visitors and staff safe.

Visitors should take face coverings with them to wear whilst inside.

Here are the rules and regulations which will be in place:

The zoo will be operating at reduced capacity to maximise social distancing space.

All tickets must be booked for a specific timeslot in advance with a certain amont available to both passholders and the paying public.

Just open air areas will be open for the time being, however, this is most of the zoo.

Only groups of up to six people, or from two households, are able to attend.

Staff will wear the relevant PPE and receive daily health checks.

Food and dining options are limited so visitors and all eateries which are open will be takeaway only.

Contactless payments are encouraged wherever possible.

Daily public keeper talks and feeds will not take place until further notice in order to prevent crowding.

Face masks must also be worn in all areas indoors. Visitors should bring their own PPE.

Under the latest stage of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown non-essential shops, hairdressers and hospitality firms with outside space can reopen next week.

The rule changes, coming into place from Monday, also mean attractions such as zoos can reopen.