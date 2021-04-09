ESSEX leaders have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh following his death which happened two months before his 100th birthday.

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s death just after midday on Friday issuing a statement about how the royal family will join with people across the globe “mourning his loss”.

As a mark of respect to the Duke, flags at the Colchester’s town hall, Colchester Castle and the Colchester Council’s offices at Rowan House were lowered to half-mast on Friday.

The Mayor of Colchester Robert Davidson said: “On behalf of the people of Colchester, I would like to express my deepest sorrow at the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh and to convey our profound sympathy and condolences to all members of the royal family at this sad time.

“Prince Philip has been a loyal and dedicated servant to our Queen and this country, and has touched the hearts of millions of people, not just in the United Kingdom but throughout the commonwealth and across the globe.

“His Royal Highness visited Colchester on many occasions, including in 2004, when we were privileged to host a lunch for him and the Queen in our town hall.

“I am sure that the people of Colchester will wish to join me at this sad time in reflecting on His Royal Highness’s full and long life.”

A book of condolence was also opened online for residents across the borough to leave their respects and messages of sympathy.

Colchester’s MP Will Quince offered his condolences to the royal family following the Duke’s death.

He added: “It’s very sad to hear His Royal Highness Prince Philip has passed away.

“A lifetime of dedicated public service and a legacy that will endure.”

The Duke was the longestserving consort in British history.

Colchester’s High Steward Sir Bob Russell said the Duke accompanied the Queen on two of her three royal visits to Colchester – which were in 1958 and 2004.

Police stations across Essex also had their flags at half-mast to both honour and remember to the 99-year-old prince.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Our deepest condolences are with the Queen and her family at this very difficult time.

“His Royal Highness served our Queen and country loyally and faithfully for many years.”

The Duke and the Queen were married for more than 70 years John Jowers, chairman of Essex County Council, said the council will join with people across the county mourning the Duke’s death.

Mr Jowers added: “He made a enormous contribution, at the side of the Queen, to the country, the royal family, and through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, to Essex.”