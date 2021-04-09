A TEENAGE girl described how she was hit by a car three times after a “massive riot” erupted when her friends confronted a man over the bullying of a 13-year-old boy.

Lucia D’or suffered serious injuries to her pelvis, leg and back when she was hit by a car in Elmden Court, Clacton, on August 25 last year.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court heard a police interview with Miss D’or, carried out in September last year as she lay in bed recovering from her injuries.

Miss D’or, who was aged 17 at the time of the incident, attended court in a wheelchair yesterday.

She said she had been in a bar in Clacton with a group of friends when one of their number received a phone call from their mother.

The group heard Aaron Routledge’s 13-year-old brother had been bullied by a group of 18-yearold boys.

Aaron, along with his mother, brother and his group of friends, all travelled in the same car to Elmden Court.

The court heard the boys in the group wished to confront Brett Hart junior over the alleged bullying.

Miss D’or said as her friends approached a house, she saw two figures emerge, both “swinging”

metal baseball bats around.

Miss D’or said her friend, Liam Drake, was struck on the head and started bleeding.

“It all started kicking off and they kept swinging metal bats around, someone got in the car, I think it was a black car,” she said.

“I was standing next to the car and he pulled up, like reversed, sped up and I thought ‘that’s it, something’s going to happen’.”

“I went round the front of Aaron’s mum’s car to say, ‘please everyone, it’s not worth it, please, please something’s going to happen – proper panicking.’

“I got hit on my [right] hip and I fell.”

Miss D’or described being hit by a car three times and recalls hearing the revving of the engine and feeling the weight of the car on her body.

“I was screaming, someone help, someone help, I couldn’t get up.

“My friend Emily went to get me and then I was on my belly, and he’s run me over on my back.

“I’ve gone under, Emily’s gone over.

“And then I think he’s hit me, run me over again.”

She said: “I could hear revving, it was like he was forcing it to run me over - like he got stuck and revved down and kept pushing.

“I felt the proper force of his car over me.”

Brett Hart senior, 35, of Elmden Court, Clacton, denies attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and five counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Rebecca Grant, 38, of Mendlesham Close, Clacton, denies perverting the course of justice by initially claiming she had been the driver.

The trial continues.

