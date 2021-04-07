ESSEX County Council has announced when it will restart park and ride services in Colchester and Chelmsford.
County Hall will be restarting services at both the Colchester site, in Cuckoo Farm Way, and the Sandon site, in Maldon Road, from Monday.
Services from Chelmer Valley, in Pratt's Farm Lane, won't restart until Monday, May 17.
Buses will run between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday, but passengers should check social media for updates.
There will be a longer wait to board buses due to social distancing requirements and there will be reduce capacity on board.
For updates, visit essex.gov.uk/parkandride or follow @essexhighways or @Essex_PT on Twitter.