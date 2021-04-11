HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

JUNE ROSE WILMERSON: Passed away peacefully on the 14th February, aged 89. Loving Mum, Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan. The funeral will take place at the Colchester Crematorium on 13th April. Invitation only. Contact Stephanie on 07751033356 for information.

BRIAN LEA: Lea Brian, age 88. The family of Brian Lea announces with great sadness his sudden passing on 21st January. A much loved husband of the now deceased Joan Evelyn May, father, grandfather and great grandfather. God bless Dad, Gramps. The funeral service for Joan and Brian will be held at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday. 6th May at 11.45am. Restricted numbers apply. Flowers or donations welcome to the Alzheimer's Society at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT; tel 01206 760049.

JOAN EVELYN MAY LEA: Lea Joan Evelyn May, age 96. Passed away peacefully on 6th March. Beloved wife of the late Brian, mother to Frances, grandmother to Nicola and great grandmother to Micah and Maddison. Funeral service will be at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday, 6th May at 11.45am. Restricted numbers apply. Family flowers only. Donations welcome to the Alzheimer's Society at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT; tel 01206 760049.

JOAN KAY FARSON: Farson Joan Kay. Sadly passed away at Colchester General Hospital on Saturday 20th March, age 97. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Much loved Mum to Rosemary and Roger. Mother in law to Brian and Linda. Nan to Anna, Amy, Jacob and Matthew. Great Nan-Nan to Molly, Megan and Joseph. Funeral service under Covid rules, restrict the numbers attending to invited family and friends only and will be held at Colchester Crematorium at a later date. Family flowers only, donations if desired in Joan's memory to: Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB), can be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to: Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway 8 Chapel Rd, Stanway, Colchester, Essex CO3 OPU Tel 01206 489212.

MARY PAULINE JOWERS: Mary Pauline Jowers. Known as Pauline to her family, Paula to her friends and Sister Jowers to her colleagues in the NHS. Sadly passed away peacefully at Edensor Nursing Home on Monday 22nd March, aged 94. A very dear Auntie and Friend who will be missed so much. Donations for Parkinson's UK are welcome in Mary's memory to Hunnaball Funeral Directors, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT.

PAMELA EVANS (NÉE PORTER): Evans Pamela (née Porter) of Oulton, Lowestoft. Sadly passed away on 15 March, aged 90. Widow of Gordon, Sister to Mavis and Terry, and special Aunt to Tracey, she will be much missed. Always interested in dogs and birds; she successfully bred Pekingese and showed at Crufts, was a member of the Norfolk & Suffolk Australian Finch Society, a keen gardener, and an accomplished baker with a legendary lemon drizzle. Enquiries c/o Gordon Barber Funeral Directors, 10 Oulton Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4QP Tel: 01502 442809.

PETER THOMAS COOK: Peter Thomas Cook. Sadly passed away in hospital aged 75 on 28th February. Beloved Husband to May for 54 years. Much loved Dad to Wendy and Teresa. Sadly missed by friends and family but leaving wonderful memories. Rest in Peace. Regrettably, close family only allowed at Peter's funeral, due to current restrictions. Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday, 9th April at 3.30pm. Flowers if appropriate can be sent c/o Co-op Funeralcare, 12a St. Johns Road, Colchester, CO4 0JW (01206) 867430. Alternatively, if preferred, donations can be made in Peter's memory to The Lewy Body Dementia Society via Peter's online tribute page. "peter-thomas-cook.muchloved.com"

DIANE BLOOMFIELD: Bloomfield Diane Sadly, passed away on 4th February. Wonderful Wife, Mum and Nan. Forever loved and missed by all. A private cremation will take place on 8th April. No flowers please, but if desired donations sent directly to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

GILL COCKWELL: We are sad to announce that Gill died on Saturday. As a family we have decided that we will not be having a funeral service.

ELEANOR KNELLER: On 30th March Mum passed away peacefully but suddenly at Blenheim House in Walton-on-the-Naze, aged 75 years. Due to present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service (by invitation only) on 13th May at Weeley Crematorium. Donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to the charity MIND. All enquiries to P G Oxley Ltd.