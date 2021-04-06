Debenhams is preparing to reopn some of its shops for closing down sales.

The brand was bought by online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought for £55million, however, it is not set to take on its stores or workforce.

This means the historic brand’s remaining 118 stores will close for good as part of a structured winding down of the business.

Across the UK as many as 12,000 staff are set to lose their jobs due to the move.

Debenhams started a huge closing down sale last year but is expected to reopen some shops next week.

In a message on its website the brand said: "Following the latest government guidelines, we're preparing to re-open our stores.

"We plan to re-open stores on 12th April."

Debenhams told The Sun the stores will be open for between three and five weeks depending on the stock clearance, before they shut permanently.

Shops across the country have been closed to the public since the start of the third lockdown.

Non-essential shops are allowed to reopen from Monday as part of a relaxation of Covid rules.

The brand has department stores in Basildon, Colchester, Chelmsford, Lakeside and Southend.

It is not yet known if all the shops in Essex will reopen.

The firm was put up for sale again in June last year, and had already permanently closed six of its shops.

Geoff Rowley, joint administrator for Debenhams and partner of FRP Advisory, speaking earlier this year said: “We are pleased to have secured the future for this great brand, and to have created the opportunity for a new Debenhams-branded business to emerge in a different shape beyond the pandemic.

“I expect that the agreement with Boohoo may provide some job opportunities but we regret that this outcome does not safeguard the jobs of Debenhams’ employees beyond the winding-down period.”