SNOW has fallen across Essex this morning.
Last week people in the coungty flocked to parks after a sunny spell and highs of 20C.
But today the weather has done a U-turn and hundreds of people have woken up to light snow falling from the sky.
Snow has been spotted in Colchester, Braintree and further afield in Basildon this morning.
Can you see snow where you are?
The weather forecast for the rest of the day, according to the Met Office, says there is unlikely to be more snow this afternoon.
A band of rain and snow will clear south early, followed by a dry and largely sunny day though feeling bitterly cold in the brisk wind.
Some snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 7 °C.
A few light flakes in #Essex. Plants are very confused! #snow— Sue Brandon (@sue_brandon) April 5, 2021
Snow has hit me in southern Essex this morning!🌨❄️#aprilsnow ☃️— Dylan Holbrook (@dylanholb18) April 5, 2021
So yesterday it was sunny and warm, today snow flurries. #Essex #uksnow— Dawn (@Vegas21) April 5, 2021
