A LORRY driver was threatened with a knife during a robbery in a layby off the A12 near Colchester.
The incident took place at about 2.30am on Friday whilst the lorry was parked in a layby on the Londonbound carriageway, near to the Potts Green Shell petrol station.
Access was gained to the vehicle after the curtain was cut and three pallets of metal were taken by a group of men.
During the robbery the driver was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife and has been described as a black man.
Thankfully the driver was not harmed.
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time, is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 42/57959/21.