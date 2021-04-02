A PROLIFIC crook who punched a shop worker during one robbery and targeted the same Tesco store four times has been jailed.

Between October 26 and November 8 Jamie Estabrook conducted three burglaries and four robberies at business premises in Brentwood.

In one incident he assaulted a shop worker as they were closing up, punching him to the face from behind before grabbing his bag and running off.

He also targeted the same Tesco Express store in London Road four times - burgling it three times and robbing it once.

Officers were able to identify him from CCTV footage from the shops and seized clothing worn by the 34-year-old during the incidents from his address in Kings Road, Brentwood.

He was charged and later admitted three counts of burglary and four counts of robbery.

At Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday he was jailed for four and-a-half years.

Detective Sergeant David Wilkinson, from Brentwood CID, said: “Jamie Estabrook is a prolific burglar and robber and has little regard for the possessions of others.

“He will have created a huge amount of fear to those working in the shops during the robberies and no-one should be left feeling that way in their work place.

“Through our thorough investigation we were able to gather evidence against him which left him with no option but to admit his crimes.

“He will now spend the foreseeable future in prison.”