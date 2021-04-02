A FORMER coffee shop which closed due to the pandemic now appears to be being turned into a cocktail bar, while a new café also looks likely to open.

Harry’s Coffee & Lounge Bar, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, had to shut its doors last year following the announcement of the first national lockdown.

The site had been originally launched by Ray Dowsett, who also owned Harry’s Bar and Restaurant in Thorpe High Street and a coffee shop at Clacton Factory Outlet.

Four months after the lockdown, it was revealed the Frinton coffee shop would remain shut and would not reopen in line with the easing of restrictions.

The site has now been adorned with a black and pink sign for an ‘Arnie’s Cocktail Bar and Restaurant’ leading residents to believe a new venture is launching in the town.

Elsewhere in the seaside town, a unit which was once occupied by popular bar Bentley’s now appears to be the new home for Caffe Gloria.

Terry Allen, Tendring councillor for the Frinton ward, believes the two new businesses will be welcome additions to the town.

He said: “It is really uplifting news because we have been through a traumatic period so for two people to take the plunge into starting new ventures is excellent.

“I look forward to them opening and being enjoyed by the residents and visitors and it seems Connaught Avenue is becoming the go-to place for bars and coffee shops.

“I can’t see any problem with them opening because there is no change of use, they are really just revamps of what was in place before.

“I think they will complement each other, and it must be a good thing and if they are seen to be vibrant they will attract other businesses.”

Although excited by what will likely become hospitality hotspots, the Mr Allen has asked those who use the establishments to respect nearby families and residents.

He added: “As long as everything is kept within the premises, especially of an evening time, then it will be fine.

“We do, however, have to remember there is more than 100 families living above those businesses in Connaught Avenue and it is still a residential area.

“So, we must be mindful and ensure the peace and tranquillity of those residents is not disturbed, but it is really good to see businesses coming here.”