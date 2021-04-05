Visitors to the outdoors are being urged to say hello to other people, stay on footpaths, and bag and bin their dog’s poo in a new-look Countryside Code.

The updated version of the code, which provides advice for visitors to natural places, was launched on the 70th anniversary of the booklet’s first publication in 1951.

It is the first refresh of the Countryside Code in more than a decade, although there were some updates last summer in response to issues raised during lockdown, such as an increase in litter and dogs worrying livestock.

Officials said the new version, which comes as more people are using green spaces, aims to help the public be safe, look after the natural environment and protect the livelihoods of people who live in the countryside.

Changes to the code include advice on creating a welcoming environment for other people by being nice and saying hello, and reminders not to feed livestock, horses or wild animals and to stay on marked footpaths, even if they are muddy, to protect crops and wildlife.

The code is aiming for a change of tone to create a guide for the public, rather than a list of rules, as it recognises the benefits for people of spending time in nature and encourages people to “enjoy your visit, have fun, make a memory”.

It also makes clear that the guidance applies to all natural places, including parks and waterways, coast and countryside.

Natural England chairman Tony Juniper said: “The Countryside Code has been providing an excellent guide for people on how to get out and enjoy the outdoors safely for over 70 years.

“With more people than ever before seeking solace in nature, this refresh could not come at a more crucial time.

“We want everyone to be aware of the Code, so people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the invaluable health and wellbeing benefits that nature offers, while giving it the respect it deserves.”

Here are some of the advice given to people using our countryside.

Travel and parking in the countryside

Slow down and drive carefully on rural roads. Make sure you do not block access to gateways or driveways when parking. Always leave access for emergency vehicles.

Consider leaving your car at home when visiting the outdoors.

Take your litter home and take care with barbecues

Remember to bring a bag with you and take your rubbish and food waste home, use public bins or recycle if possible. Litter spoils the beauty of the countryside and can be dangerous to wildlife and livestock. Dropping litter and dumping rubbish are criminal offences.

Be careful with naked flames and cigarettes. Only use BBQs where signs state they are allowed. Always put your BBQ out, make sure the ashes are cold and dispose of them responsibly.

Be nice, say hello, share the space

When you’re spending time outdoors you could come across other users and animals. Slow down or stop for horses, walkers and livestock when driving or cycling. Always give them plenty of room.

Cyclists must give way to walkers and horse riders on bridleways.

Cyclists and horse riders should respect walkers’ safety, but walkers should also take care not to obstruct or endanger them.

Always keep dogs under control and in sight

Keep your dog under effective control to make sure it stays away from wildlife, livestock, horses and other people unless invited. You should:

always keep your dog on a lead or in sight

be confident your dog will return on command

make sure your dog does not stray from the path or area where you have right of access

Always clean up your dog’s poo because it can cause illness in people, livestock and wildlife.

Never leave bags of dog poo around, even if you intend to pick them up later.

If you cannot find a public waste bin, you should take it home and use your own bin.

Follow local signs and keep to marked paths

Use maps and local signs to help you find your way. Stay on marked paths, even if they’re muddy, unless wider access is available, such as on open access land. This helps to protect crops and wildlife.

Farming, livestock and wild animals

The advice urges people to co-operate with people working in the countryside. For example, follow the farmer’s directions when animals are being moved or gathered. This helps keep everybody safe.

Leave gates and property as you find them or follow instructions on signs. When in a group, make sure the last person knows how to leave the gates.

Give wild animals, livestock and horses plenty of space. Their behaviour can be unpredictable, especially when they are with their young and you could get hurt.

Do not feed livestock, horses or wild animals as it can cause them harm.