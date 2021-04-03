HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

ROBERT JAMES (BOB) WHEELER: Wheeler Robert James (Bob) Passed away peacefully on 12th March 2021 aged 70 years. Much loved Husband of Ruth and Father to Sam, Rosie and Charlotte. Funeral service will take place on 31st March at 12:30 To join us for Bob's service please go to https://youtu.be/NVMYzQ3B7C4

JANINA JULIA SEXTON: Janina Julia Sexton Nina passed peacefully away at The Haven Residential Home on the 21st March 2021 aged 95. Wife of the late Reg, Mother to Ann and John, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Private Family Funeral will be held on 30th April 2021.

JOHN TIDBURY: Tidbury John Passed away peacefully on 15th March 2021, aged 91 years. He will be greatly missed. A family funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on 26th April. Please contact the East of England Co-op for details of the webcast if you wish to virtually attend the service. Family flowers only, but donations for Fellowship Afloat can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB 01206 793492.

JILL ANN HILL: Hill Jill Ann Passed away peacefully on the 12th March 2021 aged 70 years. Much loved Wife, Mum, Nanny and Aunty who will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Donations if wished in Jill's memory to Brain Tumour Charity c/o https://memorygiving.com/jillannhill Eustace King & Birkin Funeral Services Ltd, 87 Church Road, Tiptree 01621 819145.

JOHN FRANCIS BARRY: Barry John Francis It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved John at the age of 68. He died suddenly and peacefully at home in Colchester, on 3rd March 2021, after a brave 2 year battle with cancer. He leaves behind wonderful memories of a life lived to the full, dedicated to family, friends and students. He will be greatly missed by all those close to him. Private funeral at 10am on 15th April at St Francis of Assisi RC Church, Acklam, Middlesbrough. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of John to Cancer Research UK c/o Colchester Funeralcare, 12a St John's Road, Colchester, CO4 OJW.

MARGARET JANE WENT: Went Margaret Jane Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd March 2021 aged 87. Reunited with her Husband Bill . Much loved Mum, Nan and Great Nan. A private family funeral service will take place. Donations for St Helena Hospice in memory of Margaret may be made at www.margaretwent.muchloved.com

PATRICIA CAROLE BOWYER: Bowyer Patricia Carole Passed away peacefully at home on the 28th February 2021 aged 83 surrounded by her family after a short illness bravely borne. Much loved and devoted Wife to Brian and Mother to David and Debbie. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private funeral held at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 12:30. Family flowers only please. However, donations for St Helena Hospice in memory of Patricia may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT TEL: 01206 760049.

DAVID (GRIZZLY) BRETTON: Bretton David (Grizzly) Aged 67 Passed away at Silversprings Thorrington on Friday 26th February 2021. A loving Husband, Father and Grandad who will be greatly missed. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium Tuesday 6th April at 11:45am. Family flowers only, but donations to the Brompton Fountain via a just giving page. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-newman1953

RICHARD DAVID FORDHAM: Fordham Richard David Aged 57. Passed away suddenly after a short illness 10/03/21. Known, loved and respected by many. He loved life and will be sadly missed. Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral will be held at Chappel Church at noon on Tuesday 6th of April 2021 followed by a cremation at Braintree Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Richard payable to Essex Air Ambulance Service may be sent to A Birkin and Sons, Market End Coggeshall.

FYFFE (BOBBY) HENDERSON: Fyffe (Bobby) Henderson Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2021 aged 88 years. A much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who will be missed by all. Funeral service will take place on Friday 16th April at 2pm at Colchester Crematorium. Private service by invitation only due to Covid restrictions. Family flowers only, to be sent to John J Smith, Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 8RT but donations in memory of Fyffe may be sent to St Helena Hospice c/o John J Smith.

TRUDY ELLIS (NÉE WALLACE): Ellis Trudy née Wallace Passed away peacefully after a brave battle, 14th March 2021 aged 56 years. Much loved Mum of Kayleigh, Rhiannon and Lewis. Dear Daughter, Sister, Auntie and Very Proud Nan. A Private Cremation will take place due to current restrictions. Donations payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

DEREK ARTHUR BELLMAN: Bellman Derek Arthur Sadly passed away on 6th March aged 89. Much loved Husband of Ivy, Dad to Denise and David, Father-in-Law to Susan, Brother to Joyce, Grandad to Leanne and Michelle and Great Grandad. Cremation Thursday 22nd April at 2pm. Due to current restrictions attendance is limited. Please make enquiries to David Tel: 07938135515.

KEN GOOCH: Gooch Ken On 12th March suddenly at home in Frinton-on-Sea, Ken aged 77 years. Much loved Dad, Grandad, and Papa. Due to present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service (by invitation only) on Wednesday 21st April at Colchester Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers please, but donations in memory of Ken may be made to a charity of your choice. All enquiries to P G Oxley Ltd Tel: 01255 675549.

ROSE MARY BAILEY: Bailey Rose Mary Passed away peacefully and suddenly at The Haven Residential Home on 28th January 2021. A very dear Wife to the late Alan a Mum to Susan, Shirley and Jean. Nanny/Grandma and Great Grandma and friend to many. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 15th April at Weeley Crematorium at 13:15pm. Private family service only. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Essex Air Ambulance, c/o East of England Co-op 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, Co1 2DB.

IAN GORDON MCNEILL: Ian Gordon McNeill "MAC" On 9th March very suddenly at work, Mac, of Walton-on-the-Naze aged 58 years. Much loved Dad to Ryan and Laura, loving Grandad Mac to his five Grandchildren and a dear Brother & Uncle. Due to the present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service (sadly by invitation only) at The Emmanuel Church, Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednedsay 5th May at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. The funeral cortege will travel through the town, leaving P.G. Oxley Ltd in the High Street at 1pm arriving at The Emmanuel Church at 1.20pm. The family invite you to pay your respects to Mac along the High Street and the seafront wearing your football shirts as requested. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Mac may be sent to Essex Air Ambulance c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE, Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

AVRIL ELIZABETH GOREY (FORMERLY CHAPMAN, NÉE ROSE): Avril Elizabeth Gorey Formerly Chapman née Rose Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 23 March 2021, aged 85. Much loved Mum to Stephen, Susan, Tony, Julie, Kevin and Nicola, dear Nanny to Hayley, Carla, Darren, Dean, Scott, Joe, Megan, Kelly and Ryan, Great Nanny to Amelia, Jessica, Charlotte, Paris and Darren (Junior). Funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday 11th May at Weeley Crematorium. Private service by invite only due to current Covid Restrictions. No flowers please, but donations in memory of Avril may be sent to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd, 112 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea CO13 9AA Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

ERNEST JAMES (JIM) STATTER: Statter Ernest James (Jim) Passed away 15th March 2021 in Colchester General Hospital aged 88 years. A Dearly loved Husband, Father, Grandad, Great Grandad, Uncle and Friend to many. Private funeral service on 7th April 2021. Donations in memory may be sent made payable to St. Helena Hospice c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St. Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel. 01206 761800.

ALICE ELLEN FARNCOMBE: Farncombe Alice Ellen Died peacefully at home on 22nd March, aged 101 years. A family funeral service will be held at the Colchester Crematorium on 4th May. If you wish to virtually attend the service please contact the East of England Co-op for details of the webcast. Family flowers only but donations for St Helena Hospice can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 59 High Street, Wivenhoe, CO7 9AZ 01206 822880.

PEGGY JOYCE GRIFFITHS (NÉE GOOCH): Griffiths Peggy Joyce née Gooch 01.04.1929 -11.03.2021 It is with deep sadness that Peggy's family announce her death in hospital after a short illness. Peggy was a much loved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Step Mother, and her lively spirit will be missed by so many. A service will be held at Weeley Crematorium on Friday, 14th May. Due to current restrictions this will be a private service. However, the family welcomes those who wish to pay their last respects to Peggy before the service, to gather at Foundry Court, Manningtree, from 11am. Donations in memory of Peggy can be made to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and sent to Geo. Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG or online at www.hunnaball.co.uk

KENNETH VICTOR WARNE: Warne Kenneth Victor Passed away peacefully in Colchester Hospital on 19th March aged 87 years. Beloved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family funeral. Donations if wished to SSAFA in memory of Kenneth via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/ 19-03-2021-kenneth-victor-warne/