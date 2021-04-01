A BRAVE teenager who suffered devastating injuries in a hit-and-run crash may never walk unaided again.

The friends of Lucy Sturgess, 18, are rallying to help fundraise ahead of what could be a lengthy medical battle for the kind-hearted teenager, who was involved in a serious crash on Sunday evening.

Delivery driver Lucy was riding her motorcycle at around 5pm when she was involved in the smash with a car in Magnolia Drive, Greenstead.

Friend Catherine Martin said Lucy had provided an account from her bed at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

After she was airlifted to hospital, Lucy underwent surgery to irrigate her wounds, which included an open fracture and severe damage to her foot and ankle.

Catherine said: “She will need more surgery for a skin graft and possibly total reconstruction of her foot.

“There is a possibility of metal plates, she is preparing for the worst.

“She is quite stressed at the moment, this will affect her job.

“I broke my leg three years ago and I still have issues. She may never walk again. The damage she suffered is a million times worse.”

Catherine said Lucy had been a tireless volunteer throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “She has continuously volunteered, supporting people with food deliveries and medicines using her motorbike.

“I have known Lucy and her family for many years, she has always put everyone before herself and now is the time I feel she needs our support.

“I have opened this page in hope we can raise some money to help Lucy with her recovery and medical expenses and perhaps when she is ready to buy a new bike – if she is able to ride again.”

A 20-year-old man, from Leighton Buzzard, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision, and driving without a licence and without insurance.

Anyone with information or footage about the crash should call 101, quoting incident number 840 of March 28.

To support the campaign, visit Catherine's justgiving page.