The Easter long weekend has arrived and lots of us may be taking advantage of lockdown rules relaxing and enjoying a day out.

But getting caught short may ruin your day.

Last year brothers Thomas and Charles Riley set up website Lockdown Loo to help people get access to facilities which are open.

The website shares the location of every public toilet currently open in the UK.

It features an interactive map with thousands of public toilets listed.

Many public toilets were temporarily closed during the various lockdowns.

The site allows users to search for facilities that are currently open near them, should they need to relieve themselves while out and about.

It relies on members of the public sharing their local knowledge and submitting information about public toilets open near them.

The Lockdown Loo mission statement reads: "This website is only as useful as the information we are supplied.

"If you know of toilets which are open - whether they are at pubs, stations, cafes or in a public park - please SUBMIT them. We are also monitoring council updates and speaking to businesses."

How to submit a 'loo-cation'

Here's a step-by-step guide on what you need to do: