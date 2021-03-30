Part of the A12 remains closed this evening after a crash involving a van and a motorcycle.

The accident took place between junction 18 at Sandon and junction 19 at Boreham this afternoon.

The northbound carriageway has been completely closed with long queues.

Londonbound traffic was also being held to allow the air ambulance to land near the scene, this has caused long queues back towards Witham.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and a diversion route has now been put in place by Highways England.

Traffic is diverted to follow the hollow triangle symbol.

The diversion is as follows at J15 (Webbs Farm) head north on the A414, north on the A1016 and then east on the A130 to re-join the A12 at J19, (the Boreham Interchange).

Read more: Part of A12 CLOSED as air ambulance lands at crash involving van and motorbike

Highways England said: "Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes."

Essex Police have advised drivers to look for alternative routes.

A spokesman said: "We're currently on scene of a collision which has shut both sides of the #A12 btwn #Sandon and #Boreham.

"A van and a motorbike were in collision on the northbound carriageway at around 2.45pm.

"Please avoid the area.

"We appreciate your patience. Any info call 101."