AS far as takeaways go, you can't get much better than fish and chips.

But have you ever thought about having a go on the other side of the counter?

There are plenty of opportunities out there in Essex if you're brave enough to give it a go.

Our county is known for its huge swathes of wonderful coastline and we have some fo the best seafood in the world on our doorsteps.

And with summer just around the corner, there aren't many other better times to take a leap of faith and give it a go in the takeaway business.

The 5 fish and chip shops in Essex which are currently on the market

Here are five fish and chips shops listed on property marketing site Daltons business:

Fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, south east Essex

Leasehold Price: £69,995

£69,995 Weekly Turnover: £3,000

This business has "massive potential" for expansion apparently.

Rent is £15,000 per year with space for 30 covers inside the restaurant seating area.

The exact location is not mentioned, but it is located in a "busy" and "populated" part of south east Essex.

Fish bar, south east Essex

Leasehold Price: £139,950

£139,950 Weekly Turnover: £5,250/£5,500

The business has been owned by the same people since 2007.

Yearly rent is £15,000 including the accommodation above, which is a two-bedroom flat.

The advert sales there is plenty of scope to develop the business with late night sales.

There are four tables inside the premises, but this one is mainly a takeaway.

Read more:

'Upmarket' fish and chip shop, Essex

Leasehold Price: £350,000

£350,000 Weekly Turnover: £10,000

Described as an established "upmarket" fish and chip shop, this business is available at rent of £34,000 per annum.

There is also a three-bedroom flat above.

The advert states: "A fine opportunity to purchase a top quality business in a pleasant sought after area, that's fitted and equipped to a very high specification and requires no additional outlay.

"Must be viewed to be appreciated the quality of this superior concern.

"Genuine sale due to other business commitments, after eight years of ownership."

Fish and chip shop, Ilford

Leasehold Price: £190,000

£190,000 Weekly Turnover: £6,000/£6,500

Located on the outskirts of London in Ilford, this chippy is available at rent of £18,800 per year with 18 years left on the lease.

There is a good selection of equipment included and the shop is located amongst a small parade of shops.

'Established' chippy, unknown location in Essex

Leasehold Price: £179,000

£179,000 Weekly Turnover: £7,500/£8,000

A total of 15 years remain on the lease for this "established" fish and chip shop at a rent of £14,000 per annum.

There is a lock up shop but no accommodation included in the sale.

It was converted from an old tyre shop at a cost of around £100,000 apparently.

To view and of the adverts, click here.