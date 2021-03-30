TEMPERATURES across Essex soared yesterday, with the county officially recording the hottest temperature across Britain.

According to the Met Office, the mercury reached 20.4c (68.7F) at St James’s Park in central London and Writtle on Monday – the highest temperature recorded in the UK this year.

UK temperatures are set to climb further above average and could yet top 24c (75.2F) on Wednesday in an area covering London, East Anglia and the East Midlands, the Met Office said.

But where in Essex will see the highest temperatures?

The Met Office is predicting many parts of the county will see temperatures of as high as 19c today.

Here's today's forecast for each part of Essex:

Colchester

12pm - 15c

3pm - 18c

6pm - 15c

9pm - 11c

Southend

12pm - 15c

3pm - 18c

6pm - 17c

9pm - 14c

Basildon

12pm - 16c

3pm - 19c

6pm - 18c

9pm - 13c

Clacton

12pm - 14c

3pm - 14c

6pm - 12c

9pm - 10c

Harwich

12pm - 13c

3pm - 13c

6pm - 11c

9pm - 9c

Braintree

12pm - 16c

3pm - 19c

6pm - 16c

9pm - 11c

Maldon

12pm - 16c

3pm - 19c

6pm - 15c

9pm - 10c

The warm weather coincides with a major easing of England’s lockdown measures, when the “stay at home” order will end, and groups of six people, or two households, can meet outside.

Outdoor sporting venues such as football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and sailing clubs will also be allowed to reopen.

Forecasters said the best of the weather is expected on Wednesday, with sunny spells “persisting” and a high of 24c (75.2F) in London and the South of England.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said clouds will also “start to thin” and give way to clear skies and sunshine for much of the week.

Mr Claydon said: “On Monday we could see highs of 19c (66.2F) in parts of eastern England, near Humberside and East Anglia, and warm quite widely.

“Looking ahead to Tuesday, 23c (73.4F) is likely to be the maximum in parts of of south-eastern England.

“Wednesday is the headline figure for the week with our highest temperature of 24c (75.2F), and here we’re looking at London…”

However, by Easter weekend, Mr Claydon warned cold air from the north may bring a “notable” dip in temperatures, with showers forecast to spread to most areas.

