PRIME Minister Boris Johnson said it is “inevitable” more UK residents will die from Covid as he urged the public to continue making the sacrifices needed to control the virus.

Mr Johnson addressed the nation at a Downing Street press briefing yesterday afternoon, the day lockdown restrictions in England were eased further.

Under the new rules, residents can meet in groups of up to six outdoors and outdoor sport can take place again.

The Prime Minister described it as a “big day for many” but urged the public to stick to the new rules.

He said: “It’s only because of months of sacrifice and effort that we can take this small step towards freedom today and we must proceed with caution,” he said.

“It’s great to see yesterday we recorded the lowest number of new infections for six months, deaths and hospital admissions across the UK are continuing to fall.

“That wave is still rising across the Channel and it’s inevitable, as we advance on this road map, there will be more infections and unavoidably more hospitalisations, and sadly more deaths.”

Mr Johnson urged residents to help build the UK’s resilience by using their new found freedom to live a healthier lifestyle and exercise more.

He said: “I am personally thrilled that I will be able to play tennis, for instance”.

“Without being remotely preachy, I do hope that we can take advantage of this moment and the beautiful weather to play sport, to take exercise, to have fun and build our national resilience in that way too.”

It was also confirmed a deal has been agreed with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to provide capacity at its Barnard Castle facility for the Novavax Covid vaccine.

The vaccine is awaiting approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, but My Johnson said the UK had between 50 and 60 million doses of UK-made vaccine on order.

He was joined at the press briefing by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Asked to guarantee there would not be another lockdown, Boris Johnson said yes, but with “at least two very important provisos”.

He said “Yes, if everybody obviously continues to obey the guidance with sufficient caution and we continue to work together to keep the virus under control, get it down, in the way that we have.

“And, yes, if the vaccine rollout continues and the vaccines continue to be as effective as it looks as though they could be, or looks as though they are.”

The Government will give an update on travelling abroad on April 5.