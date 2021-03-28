Peter Andre is set to perform at Chelmsford Racecourse's ladies day event this summer.

The event is due to take place at the racecourse on August 26.

The venue is currently holding all its racing events behind closed doors due to Covid-19 and lockdown.

In a statement on Facebook the racecourse said: "We’re delighted to announce that after much anticipation, Ladies Day at Chelmsford City Racecourse will go ahead and that tickets will once again be available from Monday!

"Due to the government’s most recent announcement outlining its roadmap to easing restrictions, we have been required to move this raceday to our only other viable fixture in our calendar, Thursday August 26.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but sincerely hope that you will all join us for another edition of our signature summer raceday, with lots of champagne, glitz and glamour as well as being followed by a live concert from the brilliant Peter Andre!"

The English-Australian singer and TV personality is know for his songs including Mysterious Girl and Insania.

The event on August 26 is "Essex’s social event of the season" according to organisers.

Gates will open at 11.45am on the day with races to be comfirmed.

To buy tickets visit https://chelmsfordcityracecourse.com/.