A MAN who was found hauling guns and ammunition in the boot of his car in Colchester was acting as “the armourer” for a criminal group, a court heard.

Jake Mitchell, 27, was seen at a car park in Colchester in October 2019, seemingly waiting for a person’s arrival.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was seen to go to the rear of a Mercedes before opening the boot, while co-defendant Billy Parsley, 24, got out of the passenger seat of a BMW.

Judge Timothy Walker said Parsley deposited an item wrapped in yellow plastic into the boot.

“That later turned out to be the sawn-off double barrelled Baretta shotgun, which contained two live cartridges inside the breach,” he said.

Mitchell was arrested shortly after this meeting, with a search of the boot revealing a sawn-off rifle found in a plastic bag together with nine rounds of ammunition.

Parsley was arrested the following day.

At Mitchell’s home, in Egret Crescent, Colchester, a 4mm revolver was found under his bed.

In total, 92 cartridges were found which could be fired from the revolver The prosecution said Mitchell had acted as “the armourer” for a criminal group, an allegation which was disputed by Mitchell’s barrister, who pointed out he faced no charges which would support this claim.

On the guns, Judge Walker said: “You must have intended they be used for a criminal purpose or at least have been reckless as to whether they would be so used.”

Mitchell, admitted three counts of a possessing a firearm, while Parsley, of no fixed address, admitted transferring a firearm.

Mitchell was sentenced to seven years and three months imprisonment, while Parsley received a prison term of five years and three months.