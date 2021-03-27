Easter takes place next month - but what lockdown rules will be in place?

As the warmer weather and sunny days arrive many of us may be hoping to get out and enjoy it.

You may also want to see your family after months apart - but what do the latest Covid rules say?

Here's everything you need to know about Easter 2021.

What date will Easter be in 2021?

In 2021, Easter will fall on Sunday, April 4, which is earlier than 2020, with Easter Sunday falling on April 12.

Good Friday will fall on Friday, April 2, Good Monday will be Monday, April 5.

Good Friday and Easter Monday are both bank holidays in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but not in Scotland.

What Covid rules will be in place at Easter this year?

The Government is looking to relax some rules next week, when many schools begin breaking up for the Easter holidays.

The ‘stay at home’ rule will end on March 29 but many restrictions will remain in place.

You will be able to meet outdoors either in a group of six (from any number of households), or in a group of any size from up to two households (each household can include existing support bubbles, if eligible)

You will be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sports with any number of people (outdoor sports venues and facilities will be able to reopen).

Childcare and supervised activities will be allowed outdoors for all children

Formally organised parent and child groups will be able to take place outdoors for up to 15 attendees. Children under 5 will not be not counted in this number.

From 1 April, if you have been identified as clinically extremely vulnerable you will no longer be advised to shield.

Will I be able to see my family?

There is still a ban on meeting up with others indoors unless they are part of your support bubble.

But you may be able to see your loved ones if you meet up outdoors.

You will have to stay 2m apart and avoid any social contact but can be in a group of six from different households or a group of any size of two households.

Outdoor gatherings include in private gardens which the Government says will make it easier for friends and families to meet outside.

It says should minimise time spent outside your home, but you can leave your home to exercise or for outdoor recreation, such as a picnic.