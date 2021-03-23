A man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable elderly woman has been jailed for two years.
Stephen Pilgrim assaulted the woman at an address in Manningtree on New Year's Eve, 2019.
It was reported to police and he was arrested a few hours later.
Pilgrim, 71, of Harwich Road, Bradfield, was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.
He admitted the charges at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 21 October last year and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today, Tuesday 23 March.
Detective Constable Reuben Brame, from the Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team, said: “These were absolutely vile offences.
"Pilgrim took advantage of a vulnerable woman, and has then gone on to commit these abhorrent offences, knowing she could not defend herself."
