WE work extremely hard to bring you trusted local news and information you can rely upon.

It is a role we take very seriously and in the age of fake news it is one which we believe has become even more important.

This is why today, the News Media Association has launched its industry wide Don't Be Duped campaign.

The campaign focuses on propaganda leaflets masquerading as local newspapers, the kind you may have had delivered to through your postbox.

The industry campaigned against these publications during the 2019 General Election but with local elections fast approaching, the issue has reared its head again.

News Media Association chairman Henry Faure Walker said: "Politicians at the top of Government - and no less than Her Majesty The Queen - have acknowledged the vital importance of our work providing the public with trusted information during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Why would any right-thinking politician seek to undermine this? Sadly, that is happening right now.

"As you read this, political propaganda leaflets designed to look and feel exactly like independent local newspapers are being pushed through letterboxes across the country.

"During the 2019 General Election, the News Media Association railed against these publications after examples published by Labour, Conservatives and the Lib Dems emerged.

"The Electoral Commission criticised the practice, citing it as an example of misleading campaigning techniques which the public were concerned about.

"We thought we’d seen the back of them but, sadly, in recent months fake local newspapers published by the Lib Dems have started popping up again.

"Make no mistake, these publications are designed to fool you into thinking you are reading independent journalism.

"In fact, they are the exact opposite - party political propaganda sheets masquerading as real newspapers.

"It has been reported that some of the leaflets are not clearly marked as being produced by the Lib Dems.

"We think this cynical attempt to mislead you is wrong.

"It undermines trust in both politicians and independent local newspapers.

"That’s why today, the local news media sector is launching the ‘Don’t Be Duped’ campaign to call out these publications for what they are and see them stopped once and for all."

The News Media Association has written to Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, and the Electoral Commission to call for an end to fake local newspapers.

You can join the campaign using the hastag #Don'tBeDuped and help call out fake local newspapers across the country.

Mr Faure Walker continued: "It’s no secret that the local news media industry is facing some serious challenges.

"For too long, the tech giants have profited from our investment in trusted local news while contributing next to nothing back into the sector.

"But change is coming and in the next few months we look forward to working with Government and regulators to put in place a robust new regulatory regime to reset the balance.

"And a new threat to independent local journalism emerged last week in the form of a BBC announcement of plans for a new network of digital community journalists.

"Local news is already provided by commercial outlets and an intervention of this type by the BBC, funded by the licence fee, could seriously hurt local news titles.

"The BBC seems to have completely forgotten about the very successful Local News Partnership it enjoys with the independent local news sector which boosts public interest journalism without distorting the marketplace.

"Any new investment in local journalism by the BBC should be channelled through the existing partnership which has been widely praised here in the UK and imitated in countries across the world.

"As an industry, we will continue work on these challenges and call for interventions such as targeted support for public interest news, business rates relief for local publishers, and a commitment to keep public notices in local papers.

"Although our relationship is not always easy, local news media and politicians are both fundamental parts of our democracy.

"Rather than seeking to undermine us and trade off the highly trusted relationship we enjoy with our readers, politicians should support the work that we do.

"I hope that you will join us in calling for an end to fake local newspapers and urge politicians to instead channel their efforts into supporting real local journalism which benefits us all."