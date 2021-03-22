TGI Fridays has put forward to open a new restaurant in an Essex town centre – almost 18 months after plans for the venue initially surfaced.
A new restaurant had been expected to open before Christmas 2019 in Chelmsford’s former Argos building.
But since then the global hospitality industry has taken a massive impact from the fallout of Covid-19.
The UK’s bars and restaurants are still waiting for the green light to reopen – currently scheduled for April 12.
Thursdays (UK) Limited, of which is now known as TGI Fridays, has submitted licensing application to Chelmsford City Council to open between 9am and 12.30am every day.
The closing date for representation is April 18, 2021.
In the meantime, bookings are now open for al-fresco dining at select locations from April 12 – including Braintree and Lakeside – where staff will soon be back wearing the famous striped uniforms, which are made from recycled plastic
