POLICE have seized 83 dogs believed to be stolen following a raid.

The animals were found during a search of West Meadows travellers’ site in Ipswich on Saturday.

The raid took almost ten hours as police hunted down beloved pets taken from their owners.

Officers from Suffolk Police found dogs of various breeds and ages and arrested six people at the site on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

They have now reassured people they are co-operating with other forces to reunite pets with owners as soon as possible.

Suffolk Police also added many of the dogs are suspected to have been stolen from outside of Suffolk.

A 38-year-old man, two 34-year-old men and three women - who are all from Ipswich - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal following the operation.

They were all taken to a police station for questioning and have subsequently been released on bail until Friday, April 16 pending further enquiries.