BEER gardens across Essex will be allowed to reopen in the next few weeks - to the joy of many across the county.

From April 12, restaurants, cafes and pubs across England are set to be allowed to serve food and drink outdoors for the first time in months.

As part of the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions, which are being done in four stages, hospitality venues will reopen on the same day as non-essential retail.

But guidance for outdoor venues including beer gardens has been published by the Government and it shows what rules they will need to follow.

Some rules are being relaxed slightly and the "substantial meal" rule seen last year is, thankfully according to many pub owners, gone this time round.

These are the rules you'll have to follow on a trip to your favourite boozer:

Table service

These are the rules you'll have to follow in Essex beer gardens next month

From April 12, outdoor food and drink venues will require all customers to be seated at a table when consuming their order.

The rules state that all venues must offer table service, but does not suggest customers will be banned from placing their order at an outdoor till point, or at the bar, for example.

No need for a "substantial meal"

Gone are the days where you will need to order a 'substantial meal' with alcoholic drinks as those rules will no longer apply.

Previously pubs were limited to serving customers alcoholic drink when they placed an order for a meal, a problem which blighted wet pubs.

No curfew

Guidance says for outdoor food and drink venues, there will not be a curfew imposed on when they must open and close.

Previously pubs and restaurants had to close their doors, inside and out, by 10pm across England due to Covid restrictions.

However, this time around they could stay open a bit later.

Social distancing and mixing rules apply

Social distancing must be adhered to, even though you're outside in a pub garden.

The rule changes coming into force on March 29 state only two different households, or up to six people (the rule-of-six), will be allowed to meet outdoors and in outdoor food and drink venues.

How likely is this all to happen?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his roadmap out of lockdown will be done in stage.

He provided the dates in which rules would be relaxed at the earliest as he said it depended on the country meeting four tests.

Those are the Covid vaccine roll-out, the vaccine's effectiveness on reducing hospitalisations and deaths, infection rates and whether they are likely to surge which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, and emerging variants of the virus.

There has been no word, as of yet, these plans will need to be revised.