Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference later on Wednesday, No 10 has said.

He will be joined at the briefing, which will take place at 5pm, by deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

Public Health England’s head of immunisation Dr Mary Ramsey will also accompany them.

Today the EU has said it could limit exports of Covid vaccines to other countries.

It follows news several EU countries have stopped using the Oxford-AstraZenica jab due to concerns over side effects.

Here are four things he could talk about:

Row with the EU

Downing Street has urged the EU to “stand by its commitment” not to restrict exports of vaccines after a threat from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I would point you back to the conversation the Prime Minister had with Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

“She confirmed then that the focus of their mechanism was on transparency and not intended to restrict exports by companies where they are fulfilling their contractual responsibilities.

“It remains the case we would expect the EU to continue to stand by its commitment.”

Mr Hancock will likely address the row this evening.

Vaccine update

A total of 22,717,791 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and March 16, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 433,751 on the previous day.

Of this number, 21,493,356 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 370,842 on the previous day, while 1,224,435 were a second dose, an increase of 62,909.

The Government's new target is to vaccinate all over 50s by the end of the month.

You can expect Mr Hancock to discuss that this evening as well as talk about the next steps.

Update on Covid rates

Covid rates are falling across the UK as lockdown restrictions continue to do their job.

However, with restrictions set to be eased further on March 29, you can expect Mr Hancock to provide an update on the latest rates.

Schools update

Schools in England have now been back for more than a week.

It is likely Mr Hancock will talk about how things have gone and any affect on Covid rates caused by education establishments returning.