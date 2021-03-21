Apple is pressing ahead with its new TV series, The Essex Serpent.

It will be an adaptation on Sarah Perry’s bestselling 2016 novel with the same title.

The series will be based in the fictional Essex village, Aldwinter.

So who will be in it, and what parts of Essex are producers using to film the show?

Here is everything we know so far:

What is it about?

The series follows newly widowed Cora who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex.

She chooses to move there after becoming intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Cora is said to be a keen amateur naturalist with no patience for religion or superstition, who is immediately enthralled and convinced that what the local people think is a magical beast may be a previously undiscovered species.

Cora’s paths will cross with Will Ransomes the trusted leader of the small rural community, who is also deeply suspicious of the rumours.

But he thinks they are founded on moral panic, a flight from real faith.

As he tries to calm his parishioners, he and Cora strike up an intense relationship, and eventually change each other’s lives.

Who is in it?

Tom Hiddleston is the latest star to be confirmed for the drama.

The star of The Night Manager will be playing Will.

He will be joined by Homeland star Claire Danes, who has been given the role of Cora.

Keira Knightley was understood to be playing the part of Cora, but reportedly pulled out of the show due to concerns over childcare during the pandemic.

Where is it being filmed?

Two locations in Essex are expected to feature in the series.

The picturesque Alresford Creek, in north Essex, is understood to be a filming location for the series.

It is understood that modern boats will not be allowed to moor there during filming.

Alresford parish council chairman, Frank Belgrove, has described the nearby creek as “idyllic” and a “timeless location”.

Other parts of the series will also feature roads and streets in Maldon.

The town’s MP, John Whittingdale, revealed he had been working with Maldon District Council and County Hall on road closures in the area while filming was taking place.

In his monthly newsletter in February, Mr Whittingdale said he was happy to” wholeheartedly endorse” and facilitate any opportunity to “show off the beauty and uniqueness of my constituency”.

What else do we know?

No release date for the Essex Serpent has been announced yet.

However, it is understood some Essex residents could well feature in the series.

Back in February, talent agency Extra People said it was looking for men and women in Essex aged 16 and over to star as extras "to fill background roles in an exciting new TV series set in Victorian Essex."

The agency said it was looking for people from the Colchester, Mersea and surrounding areas for the series.

It added no experience was needed and that scenes would be shot in various locations in the Essex countryside.