MANY of us have been dying to get down to the pub for a nice refreshing pint.

And with lockdown being eased further in the coming weeks, that beer could be just around the corner for many of us.

From April 12, pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be able to serve customers again, albeit outside only.

This means many of our favourite haunts will be able to welcome back customers for the first time in months.

With the weather improving too, that trip to the beer garden has never looked so attractive.

Two of the country's biggest pub chains have announced a raft of venues in north Essex will be reopening on this date.

Both JD Wetherspoon and Greene King will be reopening some pubs in our area.

Here is which pubs will be reopening:

Wetherspoons:

The pubs will be open from 9am to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday inclusive) and 9am to 10pm (Friday and Saturday), although some have restrictions on closing times and in those cases will close earlier.

Each pub will offer a slightly reduced menu, to include breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and British classics.

Food will be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, Wetherspoon staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app.

The Wetherspoon pubs will not be operating a booking system.

Customers will be able to enter the pub to gain access to the outside area and also to use the toilet.

Test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available.

The pubs opening in north and mid Essex are:

The Bottle Kiln in Harwich

The Battesford Court in Witham

Green King:

Greene King says some pubs will have reduced opening hours and menus which will be updated on their own individual websites.

Customers will be able to book a garden table online from Friday, March 2, although it is expected each pub will accept walk-ins.

The pubs opening in north and mid Essex are: