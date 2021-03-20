FOOD hygiene ratings for establishments across Colchester have been published by the Food Standards Agency.
Listed below are some of the latest findings of council inspectors, made publicly available.
Thousands of premises across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency.
These grades are based on the findings of local authority inspectors, who work all-year round.
The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are then rated on a scale from zero to five.
Five is top of the scale, meaning the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with regulations.
Zero is at the bottom of the scale, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
In terms of the latest findings, these premises all have five ratings:
Aramark Ltd at Colchester Institute
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Banana Moon Colchester
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Bid Fresh Trading As Direct Seafoods Colchester
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Budgens of Colchester
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Academy
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Castles
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester County High School
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Emergency Night Shelter
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Foodbank
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Food Co-op
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Golf Club
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester High School
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Indoor Bowls Club
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Kawasaki
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Leisure World
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Mobile Catering
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Royal Grammar School
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Spice
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester United Football Club (takeaway/sandwich shop)
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester United Football Club (restaurant/cafe/canteen)
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High