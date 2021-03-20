FOOD hygiene ratings for establishments across Colchester have been published by the Food Standards Agency.

Listed below are some of the latest findings of council inspectors, made publicly available.

Thousands of premises across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency.

These grades are based on the findings of local authority inspectors, who work all-year round.

The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are then rated on a scale from zero to five.

Five is top of the scale, meaning the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with regulations.

Zero is at the bottom of the scale, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

In terms of the latest findings, these premises all have five ratings:

Aramark Ltd at Colchester Institute

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Banana Moon Colchester

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Bid Fresh Trading As Direct Seafoods Colchester

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Budgens of Colchester

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Academy

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Castles

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester County High School

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Emergency Night Shelter

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Foodbank

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Food Co-op

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Golf Club

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester High School

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Indoor Bowls Club

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Kawasaki

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Leisure World

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Mobile Catering

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Royal Grammar School

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Spice

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester United Football Club (takeaway/sandwich shop)

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester United Football Club (restaurant/cafe/canteen)

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High