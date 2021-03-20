ALL drivers know owning a car is an expensive business.

You've got servicing to pay for as well as your yearly MOT, and that is before any unwanted repairs.

If you want to use your vehicle there is also the petrol costs to take into consideration.

Fuel prices have been rising in recent weeks across the UK too.

We all know burning more fuel also has a cost to the environment as well.

So what can you do to save cash, as well as Co2 emissions?

The experts at Car Lease Special Offers have put together some tips to help you save on fuel consumption.

Will Bullen said: "We know a lot of people are looking to save money right now and these simple hacks are a great way to cut costs at the petrol pump.

"Smooth acceleration and braking are the obvious ones, but we also recommend anticipating traffic lights and slow-moving traffic, rather than flooring it between each stop.

"Only small adjustments, they can have a positive impact on both your fuel consumption and bank balance.”

Here are the firm's top tips:

Avoid Idling

• An idling engine is still burning fuel. If are in slow moving or stop-start traffic, consider putting your hand brake on and turning your engine off. The same applies when picking someone/ dropping someone off, consider shutting off the engine if you are stopped for a long period.

• If you have a modern car with stop-start technology then use it, it will automatically reduce the time you spend with an idling engine if used correctly.

Keep to the speed limit

• Speeding can increase your fuel consumption, and of course be dangerous to yourself and other road users. Keep to the speed limits and use cruise control if your car has this function to maintain a steady speed.

• It’s recommended you set your cruise control a few miles below the actual speed limit in case your odometer is slightly off.

Watch the weight of your vehicle

• The heavier your vehicle the more fuel it will take to move it. Remove unnecessary weight when you can e.g. removing roof boxes, bike racks and excess luggage from the vehicle when they are not needed.

Accelerate and Brake Smoothly

• Harsh acceleration and braking use a lot of engine power, which uses more fuel. Not only is this better for the environment to brake and accelerate smoothly, it’s better for your fuel bill. One way in which you can avoid the need for harsher acceleration and braking is by anticipating the traffic ahead.

• If you’re on a road that you know has several traffic lights over a short distance or in a long queue of traffic, rather than stopping and starting try travelling at a lower speed, this keeps your vehicle rolling and removes the constant stopping and starting that you might otherwise use.

Make combined journeys

• A hot engine is a more efficient one, because your battery works better in warmer conditions. One way that you can improve your overall fuel economy is by combining several smaller trips into one longer journey.

Make sure you regularly service your vehicle

• Regular maintenance and servicing on your vehicle keeps it in the best condition possible and this in turn helps your fuel consumption. We recommend ensuring the vehicle is serviced in line with the manufacturer guidelines and any maintenance work is completed as soon as possible.

Check your tyre pressure

• One check you should do more regularly is to check the tyre pressure. This is because tyres that are not inflated to the correct level can reduce your fuel economy by as much as 5 per cent. The firm recommend if you are driving a lot that you check your tyre pressure around once a month.

Read more:

Shut your windows

• The more aerodynamic your car is the better the fuel economy will be. Having your windows open increases drag on the vehicle and creates stronger wind resistance. In general, having your windows open at lower speeds doesn’t have a massive impact but if you are driving over 40 mph we recommend closing the windows.

Turn off the air conditioning

• Using your air conditioning, or heating on colder days, requires engine power so will have an impact on your fuel consumption. This is especially true if you are travelling at low speeds. If it is a particularly warm day, we recommend using the air conditioning on a low setting over opening the window, as the effect on your fuel consumption is less

Make sure your air filters aren’t dirty

• Dirty air filters cause your engine to work harder than it has too, which means more fuel is used. You should follow the manufacturer’s guidelines to change these as needed to help boost your fuel economy.

Find out more here.