SUPERFAST broadband installation work is set to cause a ten-day road closure in Layer Breton.

Layer Breton Heath is shutting from its junctions with Garlands Road.

Work is due to get underway on March 29, but an alternative route is available via Birch Street, School Hill, Church Road, Orpens Hill, Maldon Road, Birch Park, Warren Lane, Maldon Road South, the Shrub End Road roundabout, Shrub End Road, Cunobelin Way, the Cunobelin Way roundabout, Temple Road, the Gosbecks Road roundabout, Gosbecks Road, Layer Road, High Road, Colchester Road, Layer Breton Hill and Layer Breton Heath.

* Affinity Water are carrying out a programme of work in Clacton.

It means Old Road is shutting from its junction with the Valley Road roundabout on March 28.

An alternative route is available via Old Road, St Johns Road, the St Johns roundabout, London Road, Wellesley Road and Olivers Road.

* Chitts Hill, in Colchester, is set to close for three days from March 29, from its junctions with Cooks Lane and Porter Drive.

It is while spine cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

An alternative route is available via Chitts Hill, Argents Lane, Spring Lane, Halstead Road, the Halstead Road roundabout, the A1124 Halstead Road, the A12 slip from Stanway, the A12 slip to Stanway, Essex Yeomanry Way and the A1124 Halstead Road.

* Look out for some overnight roadworks in Station Road/Frating Road, Thorrington.

It is closing from its junction with Church Road and Great Bentley Road.

The closure is due to start on April 10 and last two nights, from 11.30pm until 9am, while track maintenance works are undertaken by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

* Carriageway patching works are being undertaken by Essex County Council in Langenhoe.

It means School Lane will shut from its junctions with Mersea Road and Abberton Road, for five days from April 16.

Drivers can use an alternative route via Abberton Road, Fingringhoe Road, Mersea Road, Layer Road and School Lane.

* The weight restriction is being temporarily suspended in Layer Road, Abberton.

It is because of work being carried out on the footbridge and the suspension is due to start on March 29 for 12 days.

* Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Hythe Station Road, Colchester.

It is shutting from its junction with Hawkins Road, while track renewal works are undertaken by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

Work is due to get underway for four nights from April 16, four nights from April 23 and then another four nights from May 15 (11pm until 6am).

An alternative route is available via Hawkins Road, the Hawkins Road roundabout, Eastern Approach, the Clingoe roundabout, Elmstead Road, the Greenstead roundabout, Greenstead Road and Hythe Station Road.

* Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Maldon.

Silver Street is closing from its junctions with High Street and Cromwell Street. Coach Lane is also closing from its junction with Silver Street. Both will shut from March 25 to April 1.

