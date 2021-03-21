HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

KEITH VINCENT HOLDEN: Holden Keith Vincent Passed away peacefully on 18th February 2021 aged 70 years. A much loved Husband, Father, Brother & Uncle who will be greatly missed. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 19th April at 11.45am. Family flowers only, but donations for Essex Air Ambulance can be made on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved or sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, CO1 2DB.

BRIAN CLOSE: Close Brian Passed away on 29th January 2021. Aged 71 years. A much loved Brother, Uncle and friend who will be greatly missed. A private funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium. Enquiries may be made to East of England Co-op Funeral Services on 01206 793492.

SUZANNE MAY RYAN: Ryan Suzanne May Passed away peacefully at St Helena Hospice on the 5th March 2021, aged 50 years. Wife of David, Sister of James and Daughter of Margaret and Paddy. Funeral to take place at Feldy View Woodland Cemetery, West Mersea. All enquiries to J.K. May Funeral Service 01206 382235. Donations if desired made payable to Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity for the Cancer Centre Campaign may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent to J K May Funeral Service, Blackwater House, 51 High Street, West Mersea, Essex CO5 8JE.

RON LOADER: Ron Loader Of St. Osyth Died on 28 January 2021, aged 67.

ROSE MARY BAILEY: Bailey Rose Mary Passed away peacefully and suddenly at The Haven Residential Home on 28th January 2021. A very dear Wife to the late Alan and Dad of Susan, Shirley and Jean. Nanny/Grandma and Great Grandma and friend to many. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 15th April at Weeley Crematorium at 13:15pm. Private family service only. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Essex Air Ambulance, c/o East of England Co-op 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, Co1 2DB.

LEONARD PHILIP DAWES: Dawes Leonard Philip Passed away peacefully on 10th February 2021, aged 93 years. Beloved Husband of Ellen he will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place on Monday 22 March at 11am at Colchester Crematorium.

ROBIN HAYTON: Hayton Robin John Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2021. Aged 78 years. Partner to Linda and beloved Father and Grandfather. Donations in memory of Robin are for Cancer Research UK to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road Colchester, CO2 7QT or via hunnaball.co.uk

JOHN OLIVER COLYER: John Oliver Colyer (JOC) 24th July 1922 24th February 2021 Ann and John are sad to record the death of their father John at Booth Court, Ipswich. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He was a true polymath with interests spanning the arts, music and sciences, languages and philosophy, politics and environmental issues. As well as a private service held on 11th March at Oakfield Woodland Burial Site, a service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held on Saturday 26th June at Christ Church, Tacket Street, Ipswich starting at 1.30pm to which all friends are invited. Donations to Friends of the Earth or Amnesty International may be sent to Farthing Funeral Service, 650 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, IP4 4PW or online at farthingfunerals.co.uk

TREVOR FRANK COBB: Trevor Frank Cobb On 8th March peacefully at Beaumont Manor, Trevor of Frinton-on-Sea aged 76 years. Much loved Husband of Diana, dear Father to Pauline, Elizabeth, Jennifer and Susan and a loving Grandad to his nine grandchildren. Due to present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service on Thursday 8th April at Colchester Crematorium at 11.00am Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Trevor may be sent to Parkinsons UK c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 112 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9AA Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

BERNARD FRANCIS 'BERNIE' SANACH: Sanach Bernard Francis 'Bernie' Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday, 12 February 2021, aged 75 years. Beloved husband to Jenny, Father of Ian, Hayley and Sarah, much loved Grandad, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many. Due to restrictions a private funeral service will be held at St Teresa Catholic Church, Clairmont Road, Colchester at 11.30am followed by burial at Colchester Cemetery at 1.00pm on Tuesday, 30 March 2021. Family flowers only, to be sent to East of England Co-op, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB. If desired donations to St Helena Hospice or EACH. https://bernardsanach.muchloved.com/

DEREK CHARLES NEAR: Near Derek Charles 30th July 1932 29th January 2021 Sadly passed away. A much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who will be missed by all. Funeral service to take place at Weeley Crematorium on Monday 22nd March 2021 at 2 pm Family flowers only, but donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society can be sent c/o Kemble Funeral Services, 59 High Street, Wivenhoe, Essex CO7 9AZ.

MARGARET ANNE LA THANGUE: La Thangue Margaret Anne 25.04.1944 24.02.2021 Died peacefully at home in Great Holland. Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Mother-in-Law and Aunt, who will be greatly missed. Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral service by invitation only on Thursday 8th April 2021 at 2:45 pm at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Margaret may be sent to Walton & Frinton RNLI c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

THELMA JUNE CHANNING: Channing Thelma June Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd February 2021. A very dear Wife to the late Ronald and a Mum to Jennifer. Nanna to Lee and Kelly, Great Nanna to Lincoln and Holly. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 8th April at Colchester Crematorium at 14:00pm. Private family service only. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o East of England Co-op, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB https://thelmachanning.muchloved.com/

EDNA WHITE: White Edna In loving memory of a devoted Wife to her late Ron, beloved Mother to late Michael and Linda, Nanna and Great Nanna. Following a short illness passed away peacefully on 17th February surrounded by her supportive family. A wonderful woman with a heart of gold will be sadly missed by all. A private cremation will be held on Friday 9th April at 12.30pm. For those who would like to show your respects you are welcome to stand along the road at 11.50am as we leave home for the Crematorium. The service will be available to loving family and friends via webcast. Family flowers only and donations in memory of Edna to the British Heart Foundation, www.justgiving.com/ednawhite.

CYRIL GEOFFREY (JEFF) SKILTON: Skilton Cyril Geoffrey (Jeff) Sadly, passed away on 26th February 2021, aged 97. Much loved Husband of Mollie, special Dad to Janet and Peter, Linda and Russell, and proud Grandad and Great Grandad. Will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Due to current restrictions family funeral only, to take place on Friday 16th April 2021. Mollie and family would like to thank everyone for their lovely cards and flowers already received. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation via https://cyril-skilton.muchloved.com or cheques c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2BD.

SYLVIA MABEL 'SYLVIE' WESBROOM: Wesbroom Sylvia Mabel 'Sylvie' 5.12.1931 2.3.2021 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sylvia aged 89 years. Wife of the Late Reg. Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Auntie. Will be sadly missed by all. Leaving behind wonderful memories. Rest in peace. A private cremation service will take place Due to current restrictions. Donations in memory of Sylvia payable to Essex Air Ambulance Service May be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road Colchester CO2 8RT. Tel: 01206 761800.

ELAINE SHEILA MOWER, FORMERLY DONNELLY, NÉE COOK: Elaine Sheila Mower formerly Donnelly, née Cook Loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mum, Mum-in-Law, Nanny and Friend. Passed away suddenly but peacefully in hospital 27-01-2021, age 74. Due to the current restrictions there will be a private funeral service by invitation only at Lawford Church 29th March. Flowers and/or donations accepted in memory of Elaine and may be sent to Manningtree Co-operative Funeral Services, Century House Station Road, Manningtree CO11 1AA to support the PDSA or Blue Cross Tributes and/or donations can be submitted online via https://elainemower.muchloved.com