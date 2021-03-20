MANY dream of what it would be like to live in a million pound home.

Sadly, this dream only ever becomes a reality for a privileged few.

From glamorous mansions to pent house apartments, homes are snapped up for enormous seven-figure sums every day.

And there are some streets in Essex where you wouldn't get close to owning a home, even if you did have a spare £1 million lying around.

Zoopla has put together a list of ten of the most expensive roads across the county.

Homes in these areas sell for millions.

They're calculated using the firm's Zed-Index, which is the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates.

Unsurprisingly most of Essex's streets are in the parts of the county towards London.

In fact of the most valuable towns in the county, all bar Billericay are in the Epping Forest area.

Here are the top ten most expensive streets in Essex:

Mill Hill, Brentwood - £2,691,778

Mill Hill, Brentwood

Top of the list is Mill Hill in Brentwood.

The average house price is thought to be just under £2.7 million in this street.

It is so exclusive you can't actually get down the street on Google maps.

Mope Lane, Witham - £2,609,112

Mope Lane, Witham

The further north on this list, Mope Lane came in second place.

The average house price in the road is believed to be just over £2.6 million, according to Zoopla.

Theydon Road, Epping - £2,530,913

Theydon Road, Epping

Forest Lane, Chigwell - £2,378,200

Forest Lane, Chigwell

Stradbroke Drive, Chigwell - £2,367,713

Stradbroke Drive, Chigwell

The second Chigwell Street in the top ten, Stadbroke Drive has an average house price of £2.37 million.

Its proximity to London must bring up the average house price in the area.

Hillwood Grove, Brentwood - £2,358,686

Hillwood Grove, Brentwood

Hereward Mount, Ingatestone - £2,318,948

Hereward Mount, Ingatestone

Ingatestone also features on the list more than once.

Hereward Mount is a small residential street located in the town.

Hall Lane, Ingatestone - £2,240,096

Hall Lane, Ingatestone

Mount Avenue, Brentwood - £2,131,835

Mount Avenue, Brentwood

Brentwood isn't just popular with the stars of TOWIE, it is obviously a bit hit with those on higher incomes too.

It features in the rich list several times.

Mill Green Road, Ingatestone - £2,115,170