PARKING bosses have launched a pilot scheme and installed new cameras outside two schools in north Essex.

The scheme, known as Park Safe Schools, is believed to be amongst one of the first of its kind in the country and aims to use technology to improve road safety at the school gates and tackle dangerous and illegal parking outside schools.

The Park Safe Schools scheme, run by the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) is designed to provide additional support to the existing 3PR initiative, which aims to improve congestion and tackle inconsiderate school parking through education and engagement.

But how does it work and why is it being introduced?

Here is what we know about the pilot:

How does it work?

Why cameras have been installed outside these two north Essex schools

It uses a temporary fixed parking enforcement camera outside a school focusing on and monitoring motorists’ behaviour on the no stopping restrictions outside a school, such as zig-zags.

If necessary Penalty Charge Notices will be issued to those seen contravening the restrictions.

Signage and road markings will confirm what the parking and waiting restrictions are in each location and also remind motorists camera enforcement is in place.

What does NEPP hope it will do?

NEPP says it will allow it to remotely monitor the parking behaviour in these specific areas much more closely at peak times and for longer periods.

It says it will also gain a better insight into the issues at each location and can then work with the local schools and communities to improve road safety and motorists’ behaviour.

Where is the trial being launched?

Parking and traffic outside Hazelmere school in Colchester..

The two pilots will take place at Stanway Fiveways Primary School in Colchester and Chase Lane Primary School in Dovercourt.

Both schools have already been working closely with the NEPP to tackle parking issues and have 3PR schemes in place.

Due to their proximity, the pilot scheme in Winstree Road, Stanway will also cover restrictions at two other schools, the Stanway School and Lexden Springs.

With the three schools so close to one another, there is a significant increase in traffic at school drop-off and pick-up times causing road safety, congestion, parking and air quality issues.

It is also hoped the scheme will help improve congestion.

At Chase Lane Primary School, in Dovercourt, the nature and positioning of the school’s entrance and exit causes problematic and dangerous parking.

What happens next?

Both pilots will run for a minimum period of one school term, when they will be reviewed.

Areas around the schools will also be monitored during the trial to ensure people do not just park somewhere else nearby.

If the pilot is successful then the cameras could be rolled out at schools across the area.

What have the NEPP said?

Mike Lilley

Councillor Robert Mitchell, chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership, said: “School parking is one of the issues we get contacted about most and I’m delighted that North Essex is one of the first areas in England to trial this technology as part of our efforts to address dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside schools.

“As well as addressing parking concerns and supporting our current work with schools, this scheme should help reduce congestion and improve air quality in these busy locations, while also supporting Police and Essex County Council road safety campaigns.

“We will, of course, be monitoring this pilot very carefully before deciding whether, or not, these cameras might become permanent features.

"This trial period should also provide useful information in the validity of such schemes around other NEPP area schools.”

Mike Lilley, Colchester Borough Council's communities, wellbeing and public safety boss, said: “This is a really exciting new way of using technology to improve road safety, parking issues and air quality, and supports our new Positive Parking Strategy and commitment to tackling climate change.

“The way NEPP has worked with the school and local community ahead of this pilot launching is fantastic, and I look forward to following its progress over the coming months.”

Michael Talbot, Tendring District Council Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Any measure which improves safety for children attending school has to be a good thing to try, and this is a welcome addition to the already great work the 3PR scheme does.

“I cannot wait to see the results of this pilot and hope it achieves its objectives as children return to school.”

Where can I find out more?

For further information about the scheme, including Frequently Asked Questions, please visit the NEPP’s dedicated webpage at: www.parkingpartnership.org/north/parksafeschools.