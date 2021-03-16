THE first death of a coronavirus patient was confirmed at an Essex hospital exactly one year ago today.

On March 16, 2020, the Mid Essex Hospital Trust announced a 90-year-old woman had died after contracting the virus at Broomfield Hospital.

Just a week later, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an immediate national lockdown, which would see all shops, pubs, community venues and schools close.

At the time, experts claimed 20,000 Covid deaths would be a good outcome for the UK.

There have now been more than 125,000 confirmed deaths linked to the virus.

Thousands more are expected before the end of the pandemic.

Figures also show the number of Covid deaths in each part of Essex and the rate per 100,000 people.

Tendring has seen the highest number of deaths, as well as the highest number compared with population.

Maldon has seen the lowest number of deaths but Colchester has seen the lowest number as compared with the population.

Here are the figures for each part of the north and mid Essex:

Tendring - 565 - 385.5 per 100,000 people

Braintree - 406 - 266 per 100,000 people

Colchester - 381 - 195.7 per 100,000 people

Maldon - 137 - 211 per 100,000 people

Across the Essex County Council authority area there have been 3,893 deaths recorded during the whole pandemic.

This is an average rate of 261.4 deaths per 100,000 people living in the county.

Infection rates across Essex have fallen to their lowest levels seen for months in recent weeks.

But with lockdown restrictions beginning to be eased experts are warning the UK is likely to face another spike in infections.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has said a spike in cases is likely by the autumn.

Sir Ian said we need to understand how the data is moving forward and look at the impact of the “wonderful” vaccine rollout.

“But having said that, we need also to recognise that this is a virus that isn’t going to go away.

“And I have no doubt that in the autumn there will be a further wave of infections,” he told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One.