THE subject of today's Behind the Lens feature is Gazette Camera Club member Andy Hardie. The 70-year-old, who is a signalman but just about to retire, lives in Langham.

Why did you take up photography?

I’ve been interested all my life.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I like to have memories of places we’ve been to and I like to preserve historical scenes.

Sunset at Dovercourt Where is your favourite place locally to take pictures? How about further afield?

I live in Langham, so anything between here and the coast. I also particularly like Boxted Airfield. There's always a photo opportunity there!

Trucking in the mist

What equipment do you use?

I use a Canon EOS 80D and a Canon EOS 450, plus various lenses and filters.

What is your favourite picture you've ever taken?

Probably a sunset through the trees on the airfield, but I've also taken some really nice pictures at Dovercourt.

Boxted Airfield sunset

Why did you join our Camera Club?

Out of interest.

Fire and ice, Boxted Airfield

If you could photograph anyone or any place in the world, who/what would it be?

I'd opt for Machu Picchu, set high in the Andes Mountains in Peru.

Andy Hardie

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it!