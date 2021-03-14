We are beginning to see electric scooters popping up on our streets as part of pilots across Essex.

You can rent scooters via Spin in Basildon, Colchester, Clacton and Chelmsford.

There are a number cities currently taking part in the hire scheme trial.

Those with a driving licence and the relevant insurance are able to rent e-scooters in parts of Essex, Bristol, Portsmouth and Southampton, Derby and Nottingham and the West Midlands.

The schemes were launched last July.

Any e-scooter which is not part of this trial, remains illegal to use other than on private land which must not be accessible to the public.

Under UK law, it’s permitted to ride an electric scooter on private land as long as you have the landowner’s permission.

But it’s an offence to ride them in public – including on paths, pavements and roads.

If you're caught riding an e-scooter without insurance you could receive an on-the-spot fine of £300 and six penalty points.

Riding without a licence could see you fined up to £1,000 and given points, the Metropolitan Police has said.

What do the police say?

Police had a warning for those tempted to take an electric scooter out onto the roads.

Chief Inspector Emma Bullock, Head of Roads Policing at Essex Police, said: "It is illegal to use a motor vehicle without the appropriate licence or insurance.

"As it is not possible to get insurance for private e-scooters, that means it is illegal to use them in a public place.

"It’s really important to emphasise that if you’re not hiring an e-scooter from SPIN as part of the council pilot scheme, and using it within the areas which are part of the scheme, you’ll be breaking the law.

"Safety is really important too, and we will take action against anyone breaking the law.

"That could mean not only seizing the e-scooter but it may also mean prosecution for using a motor vehicle and not having insurance or the appropriate licence."