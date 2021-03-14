MUMS have a very special place in our hearts.

And with many of us not able to get together right now, we asked readers to help us celebrate by creating a special Mother's Day 2021 feature.

We invited readers to upload a "selfie with mum" to show her how much you love her.

Jade Hipkin made contact to tell us about her "best friend", mum Debbie Race.

Her picture was of their last "girly day out", before Covid.

Jade, who lives in Colchester, said: "I would be lost without her because she does so much for me and my son."

Best friends - Jade Hipkin and mum Debbie Race

Chariece Rogers, also from Colchester, described mum Maria as a "one in a million".

She said: "She always gives her all, provided for me and my seven siblings and never gave up."

One in a million - Chariece Rogers and mum Maria

Rebecca Harwood, from Clacton, was keen to shine the spotlight on her mum, Becky.

"She does anything for anyone and always puts us first," she said.