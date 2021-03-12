A MOTORCYCLIST was injured after a car made a sudden U-turn before fleeing the scene of a crash.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which took place at about 7.50pm on Monday, in London Road, Chelmsford, to come forward.

A dark-coloured car made a sudden U-turn in front of the motorcyclist, near to the Miami roundabout.

The motorcyclist collided with the car and the rider sustained minor back injuries.

The vehicle then left the location before officers arrived.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’d like to speak to the driver of the car and would ask them to contact us on 101 and quote incident 1222 of Monday 8 March.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or has captured the incident on dash cam footage is also asked to contact us.

"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."