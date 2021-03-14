Pupils returned to schools across the country this week.

But within days a number had to send pupils home after positive cases of Covid-19.

Here is a look at the schools which reported cases this week:

Belfairs Academy

Dozens of pupils were sent home to self-isolate on their first day back at school, with a number of children testing positive for Covid-19.

Staff at Belfairs Academy, in Leigh, were made aware of three students testing positive after using the school’s fast-testing facilities on Monday.

As a result, 55 children are now off isolating having come into contact with the positive cases.

FitzWimarc School

One student tested positive on Tuesday at the FitzWimarc School in Rayleigh and a small percentage of students identified as close contacts were also sent home to self-isolate.

Brooklands Primary School

A total of 55 youngsters from the year five and six bubble at Brooklands Primary School, in Brooklands Road, Brantham, were told not to attend the school on Tuesday.

One pupil in the bubble received a positive test result on Monday evening, which was the first day pupils began to return to school after lockdown.

Headteacher Christine Davy said: "We had one isolated case of a pupil in the year five and six class bubble who tested positive.

"It was reported to us on Monday evening and it as a result of a lateral flow test.

"We have taken advice from the Covid helpline and as a result we have closed out year five and six bubble for ten days.

"This is the first case we have had at Brooklands which has resulted in children being sent home since March last year."

Southend High School for Boys

School leaders said a “limited number” of Year 12 students are self-isolating after they came into contact with students who tested positive for coronavirus.

The school says the small number of pupils were sent home on Thursday, after their on-site testing facility picked up the positive cases.

Bosses, who have assured the majority of the year group were in attendance today, are yet to confirm the exact number of children who tested positive for Covid as well as the number of children who are off isolating.