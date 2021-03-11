THE now former owners of a popular bed and breakfast bistro starred in a television programme in which they tried to impress their scrutinising guests.

The Bell Inn, located in Thorpe-le-Soken, featured prominently in the most recent episode of the long-running Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The show sees a quartet of bed and breakfast owners take turns in staying at each other’s establishments, before they rate certain aspects of their experience.

Towards the end of each episode the guests pay only what they deem to be an acceptable amount for their stay before an overall winner is eventually crowned.

In Wednesday’s episode, manager Ian Hawthorne and assistant and fiancé Karen Hunt welcomed the eagle-eyed visitors to The Bell Inn bistro.

During the show, the pair admitted to only having acquired the small restaurant a couple of months prior to filming, as they worked to accommodate their guests.

They also took them for a trip to Walton Pier – the second longest in the country -where they spent the afternoon fishing.

Towards the end of the programme, it was revealed all of the guests said they would stay at the establishment again.

Ian, however, did take issue with some of the lower scores the couple received, which he vowed to question his fellow competitors on in the final episode.

It is unstood Ian and Karen no longer run the Bell Inn.

To watch the episode visit channel4.com/programmes/four-in-a-bed