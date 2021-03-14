WITH the stresses and strains of the coronavirus pandemic over the last 12 months, we're all in need of a holiday.

Under the Government's roadmap out of lockdown, the earliest date people will be able to travel abroad for holidays is May 17.

But many of us will probably forgo our usual trip abroad this year due to concerns over the spread of the virus.

This means there could be a staycation boom in the UK this year, with many of us deciding to stay closer to home.

And holidays in the UK are set to be allowed earlier than those abroad under lockdown rules.

From April 12 overnight stays will be allowed again in England, with hotels and holiday parks set to reopen their gates to visitors.

There are lots of amazing places to stay and visit in north and mid Essex, many of which people may not have explored before.

Here are a few quirky and different different places to stay in our area:

Browning Bros, Great Tey

Browning Bros in Great Tey

Browning Bros was born out of a vision between two brothers to break away from the ordinary.

They've built a reputation for delivering unusual corporate events, outdoor "wild weddings" and say they provide "the best glamping Essex has to offer".

Based at Tey Brook Farm, in Great Tey, there are a raft of different packages on offer from April 12.

As well as the range of tents, they have two stunning larger properties available to rent in one of the most beautiful parts of north Essex - Kingfisher Lodge and Water Lily Lodge.

Find out more here.

Osea Island

Cherry Blossom, Osea Island

Osea is an tiny island in the estuary of the River Blackwater, near Heybridge.

The island was made famous across the UK as the backdrop for Jude Law mini-series The Third Day.

There have also been rumours Rihanna one stayed there in the past whilst recording new music.

Although tiny, there are a few places to stay on the island, although early booking is advised.

It is one of the most stunning places in Essex and also perfect for a day trip.

Visit www.oseaisland.co.uk for more information.

The Clockwork Hotel, Burnham

This stunning hotel is located in Station Road, Burnham.

It is described a a boutique hotel with a twist.

The website says if offers a fun, action packed activity, drinks and dinner filled stay all in one.

Visitors can book as a group and take over your own hotel for the night, using the cocktail bar, spa, and 11 bedrooms - all you have to do is find the keys.

Read more here.

Lee Wick Glamping, St Osyth

Lee Wick Farm

St Osyth is a perfect spot for a glamping holiday, provided the weather holds up and Lee Wick Glamping is one of the most popular sites in the area.

There's plenty to explore in the area with Clacton, Frinton and Walton just on the doorstep, along with all the historic buildings in St Osyth itself.

Curve Wake Park opposite the boat yard on the creek, offers wake boarding and paddle boarding sessions, kayaking and a giant inflatable aqua park for the kids.

Lee Wick offers glamping facilities of many different kinds as well as cottages.

Click here for more information.

The Showman's Wagon, Alphamstone

Not far from Colchester and Halstead, this holiday cottage is located in the sleepy village of Alphamstone, near Bures.

It has two bedrooms for up to four people.

Don't worry either as it is fully heated with toilet and bathroom facilities.

It is set in 150 acres of woodland and wildflower meadows with some of the most scenic countryside views in the county.

House for Essex, Wrabness

Camera Club member Tracy Ann Jeromson took this picture of Grayson Perry's House for Essex at Wrabness

A House for Essex was designed by FAT Architecture and renowned artist Grayson Perry, who hails from the county.

It is both an artwork in itself and the setting for a number of works by Perry exploring the special character and unique qualities of Essex.

The building has been designed to evoke the tradition of wayside and pilgrimage chapels.

Demand is so high for stays at the premises, you have to enter a ballot to get a place.

Even if you're not staying, however, it is worth a visit to see from the outside.

Find out more here.

The Red Lion Hotel, Colchester

The Red Lion Hotel

This one is for those among our readers who don't mind a scare or two.

The Red Lion Hotel is known as one of the most haunted venues in Essex and probably across the country.

The ghost said to be most often encountered by guests and staff at the Grade I listed building is that of Alice Miller.

Miller was a former chambermaid at the hotel and she was murdered by her lover in 1638.

Guests and staff have reported seeing Alice’s apparition mostly in room’s 5, 6, and 10.

Not one for the faint hearted.

To book, visit www.red-lion-hotel.co.uk.