CHILDREN from across north and mid Essex took part in this year's World Book Day celebrations.
The annual event allows children to dress up as characters from their favourite books.
It’s a celebration of authors, illustrators, stories and reading and although this year's event was different to usual, because children were still at home rather than being together in school, they were still able to get in the spirit and have some fun.
Here is the digital version of our bumper 16-page supplement bursting with picture montages sent in by schools from across Colchester, Tendring, Maldon and Braintree.
Look out for your little ones, grandsons, grand-daughters or any other children you know in the images below.
The full list of schools that took part is Alresford Primary School, Alton Park Junior School, in Clacton, Beckers Green Primary School, in Braintree, Bishop William Ward Primary School, in Great Horkesley, Brinkley Grove Primary School, in Colchester, Broomgrove Infant School, in Wivenhoe, Cann Hall Primary School, in Clacton, Chase Lane Primary School, in Dovercourt, Colne Engaine Primary School, Frinton Primary School, Gosbecks Primary School, in Colchester, Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, Harwich Community Primary School, Hazelmere Junior School, in Colchester, Heybridge Primary School, Holland Haven Primary School, Howbridge Junior School, in Witham, Iceni Academy, in Colchester, King's Ford Infant and Nursery School, in Colchester, Kirby Primary Academy, Lakelands Primary School, in Colchester, Maldon Court Preparatory School, Maldon Primary School, Mersea Island Primary School, Milldene Primary School, in Tiptree, Monkwick Infant and Nursery School, in Colchester, Richard de Clare Community Academy, in Halstead, Roach Vale Primary School, in Colchester, Rolph Primary School, in Thorpe, St Clare's Catholic Primary School, in Clacton, St John's Green Primary School, in Colchester, St Lawrence Primary School, in Rowhedge, St Luke's Primary School, in Tiptree, St Margaret's Primary School, in Toppesfield, St Mary's Kindergarten and Lower School, in Colchester, St Thomas More's Primary School, in Colchester, Two Village Primary School, in Ramsey, Unity Primary Academy, in Colchester, Wentworth Primary School, in Maldon, and White Hall Academy, in Clacton.
Alresford Primary School
Alton Park Junior School, Clacton
Beckers Green Primary School, Braintree
Bishop Willliam Ward CofE Primary School- Great Horkesley
Brinkley Grove Primary School
Brinkley Grove Primary School
Broomgrove Infant School, Wivenhoe
Cann Hall
Chase Lane Primary School, Harwich
Chase Lane Primary School, Harwich
Chase Lane Primary School, Harwich
Chase Lane Primary School, Harwich
Colne Engaine Primary School
Frinton Primary School, Frinton
Frinton Primary School, Frinton
Gosbecks Primary School
Gosbecks Primary School
Gosbecks Primary School
Hamford Primary Academy
Hamford Primary Academy
Harwich Community Primary School, Harwich
Harwich Community Primary School, Harwich
Harwich Community Primary School, Harwich
Hazelmere Junior School, Colchester
Heybridge Primary School
Holland Haven Primary School
Holland Haven Primary School
Holland Haven Primary School - Random Readers
Howbridge Junior School - Witham
Howbridge Junior School - Witham
Iceni Academy, Colchester
King's Ford Infant and Nursery - Colchester
Kirby Primary Academy
Lakelands Primary School, Colchester
Lakelands Primary School, Colchester
Maldon Court Prep School
Maldon Primary School, Maldon
Mersea Island School
Milldene Primary School, Tiptree - Food & Costumes
Milldene Primary School, Tiptree - Food & Costumes
Milldene Primary School, Tiptree - Extreme Reading
Monkwick Infant and Nursery
Richard De Clare Community Academy
Roach Vale Primary School, Colchester
Rolph Primary CofE School, Thorpe
Rolph Primary CofE School, Thorpe
St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Clacton
St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Clacton
St John's Green Primary School, Colchester
St Lawrence CofE Primary School - Rowhedge
St Luke's School, Tiptree
St Luke's School, Tiptree
St Margaret's CofE Primary School - Toppesfield
St Mary's Kindergarten
St Mary's Lower School Year 2 - 2
St Mary's Lower School Year 3 and 4 - 3
St Mary's Lower School Year 5 and 6 - 4
St Mary's Senior School Year 7,8 and 9 and Staff - 5
St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School
St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School
Two Village Primary School, Ramsey
Two Village Primary School, Ramsey
Two Village Primary School, Ramsey
Two Village Primary School, Ramsey
Two Village Primary School, Ramsey
Unity Primary Academy, Colchester
Wentworth Primary School
White Hall Academy, Clacton
White Hall Academy, Clacton
READ MORE: