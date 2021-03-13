CHILDREN from across north and mid Essex took part in this year's World Book Day celebrations.

The annual event allows children to dress up as characters from their favourite books.

It’s a celebration of authors, illustrators, stories and reading and although this year's event was different to usual, because children were still at home rather than being together in school, they were still able to get in the spirit and have some fun.

Here is the digital version of our bumper 16-page supplement bursting with picture montages sent in by schools from across Colchester, Tendring, Maldon and Braintree.

Look out for your little ones, grandsons, grand-daughters or any other children you know in the images below.

The full list of schools that took part is Alresford Primary School, Alton Park Junior School, in Clacton, Beckers Green Primary School, in Braintree, Bishop William Ward Primary School, in Great Horkesley, Brinkley Grove Primary School, in Colchester, Broomgrove Infant School, in Wivenhoe, Cann Hall Primary School, in Clacton, Chase Lane Primary School, in Dovercourt, Colne Engaine Primary School, Frinton Primary School, Gosbecks Primary School, in Colchester, Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, Harwich Community Primary School, Hazelmere Junior School, in Colchester, Heybridge Primary School, Holland Haven Primary School, Howbridge Junior School, in Witham, Iceni Academy, in Colchester, King's Ford Infant and Nursery School, in Colchester, Kirby Primary Academy, Lakelands Primary School, in Colchester, Maldon Court Preparatory School, Maldon Primary School, Mersea Island Primary School, Milldene Primary School, in Tiptree, Monkwick Infant and Nursery School, in Colchester, Richard de Clare Community Academy, in Halstead, Roach Vale Primary School, in Colchester, Rolph Primary School, in Thorpe, St Clare's Catholic Primary School, in Clacton, St John's Green Primary School, in Colchester, St Lawrence Primary School, in Rowhedge, St Luke's Primary School, in Tiptree, St Margaret's Primary School, in Toppesfield, St Mary's Kindergarten and Lower School, in Colchester, St Thomas More's Primary School, in Colchester, Two Village Primary School, in Ramsey, Unity Primary Academy, in Colchester, Wentworth Primary School, in Maldon, and White Hall Academy, in Clacton.

