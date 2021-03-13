A busy route connecting a town and village will be closed overnight for roadworks.

Severalls Lane, in Colchester, is shutting from a point near its junction with Langham Lane.

The closure is scheduled to commence on March 29 for four nights, from 8pm until 5am.

It is while structure repair works are undertaken by Highways England.

An alternative route is available via Severalls Lane, Langham Road, Straight Road, Boxted Road, Northern Approach Road, Via Urbis Romanae, Mill Road and Mill Road roundabout.

* Roadworks are set to lead to various road closures in West Mersea and Maldon.

Stretches of The Lane, Carriers Close, Coast Road and City Road, on Mersea, will be shutting from March 25 to April 1.

Meanwhile, in Maldon, Silver Street and Coach Lane will also be temporarily closing (all 24 hours per day).

* Essex County Council plans to introduce new 20mph speed restrictions in Clacton.

They will come into effect in Bramwood Road, from its junction with Thorpe Road, and Oaks Drive, from its junction with Bramwood Road.

Overnight closure - Severalls Lane, near its junction with Langham Lane

* Look out for a road closure in Great Horkesley.

Boxted Road/Queens Head Road is shutting from its junction with The Causeway to its junction with Redhouse Lane.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 6 for 25 days.

This is while duct laying works are undertaken by Gigaclear Limited.

An alternative route is available via Queens Head Road, Straight Road, Horkesley Road, Ivy Lodge Road and The Causeway.

* UK Power Networks are carrying out work in Chitts Hill, Colchester.

It will be closing from a point approximately 55m south of its junction with Cooks Lane for a distance of approximately 125m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 10 for five days.

However, an alternative route is available via Chitts Hill, Argents Lane, Spring Lane, Halstead Road, Halstead Road roundabout, A1124 Halstead Road, Essex Yeomanry Way and A1124 Halstead Road.

* Walkers should make note of a footpath closure in Great Braxted.

Footpath 17 is shutting from its junction with footpath 28, in a general southerly direction for approximately 119 metres.

The closure is due to start on Monday and reopen on Friday (March 15 to 19), while work is carried out at the Great Braxted Mill Footbridge.

* Shair Lane, in Great Bentley, is closing for a day in April.

It will shut from a point near its junction with The Tye Road on April 7, while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

An alternative route is available via Shair Lane, The Tye Road, Weeley Road, Heckfords Road and Colchester Road.

* Look out for an overnight road closure in Colchester.

St Botolph’s Street is temporarily shutting from its junction with Osborne Street, for two nights from March 29. It will be closed from 7pm until 5am while wash out repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water. An alternative route is available via Osborne Street, Stanwell Street, Southway Eastbound and St Botolphs Circus.

