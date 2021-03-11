ONE part of Essex has seen one of the biggest increases in its Covid rate in England.

Uttlesford has seen its Covid rate increase to 30.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is compared with 19.7 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.

It is one of just 18 areas in the country, roughly six per cent, which has seen a week-on-week rise.

Uttlesford has seen the fifth highest rise in England behind Derbyshire Dales, East Devon, Craven and Canterbury.

The figures, for the seven days to March 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days, March 7 to 10, has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 18, or six per cent, have seen a rise in case rates, whilst 293, 93 per cent, have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Across Essex all other areas have seen a week-on-week fall in their Covid rates.

Colchester now has the highest infection rate across the county, of 58 cases per 100,000 people.

The lowest rate is in Maldon, of 18.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the latest infection rates for each part of Essex compared with a week earlier: