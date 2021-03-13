Last week parents across the county learned which secondary school their child would be attending.

More than 90 per cent of parents were offered their first or second preference for their child's secondary school.

In total 97 per cent were offered one of their six preferences with 82 per cent getting their fist choice.

This is down slightly on the 85 per cent offered their first choice in 2020.

There were 3 per cent of parents who could not be offered any of their preferences.

There child will be offered a place at the nearest school with space.

Data released by Essex County Council has shown how many parents put each school in Essex as their first choice - and how many were offered it.

Some schools recieved considerably more requests as a first choice than there were places available.

The data also shows how many parents were offered each school as their nearest school when no perferences could be offered.

Ray Gooding, the council's education boss, said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place.

“It has been a challenging year for young people across the county and I hope those embarking on this exciting next step enjoy their last few months at primary and junior School before they set out on their next academic adventure.”

How the figures breakdown in Essex for 2021: