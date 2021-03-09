CHILDREN from across north and mid Essex have been showing off their costumes and taking part in this year's World Book Day celebrations.

The annual event allows children to dress up as characters from their favourite books.

It’s a celebration of authors, illustrators, stories and reading and although this year's event was different to usual, because children were still at home rather than being together in school, they were still able to get in the spirit and have some fun.

Tomorrow's Gazette features a bumper 16-page supplement bursting with picture montages sent in by schools from across Colchester, Tendring, Maldon and Braintree.

Look out for your little ones, grandsons, grand-daughters or any other children you know.

