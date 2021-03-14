This week coronavirus restrictions began being eased across England.

But for now the Government is still urging people to stay at home.

Boris Johnson announced the ‘road map’ out of lockdown last month.

As of Monday, lockdown rules were relaxed so that pupils could return to the classroom for the first time in two months and groups of two could meet up socially.

So when could the the Stay at Home order end and which rules will be relaxed next?

Here we look at the timetable.

Stay at Home order could be reviewed later this month

The Government says it will look at easing more measures in the week of March 29.

This is the week in which most schools will break up for Easter.

It will however be evidence led and may be delayed if data does not allow for extra easing.

At this point, the Stay at Home order will end, although many lockdown restrictions will remain.

Until then the only reasons you can leave your home are:

going to work, if you cannot work from home

going to the doctors or getting medical help

fleeing from injury, risk of harm or domestic abuse

going shopping for essentials

meeting up with your support bubble or childcare bubble

If it does go ahead as planned people will be able to have outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts, will be allowed to reopen, and people can take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

When will shops and hairdressers be able to reopen?

The Government will look at step two of easing lockdown around April 12.

If the figures allow non-essential retail, personal care premises, such as hairdressers and nail salons, and public buildings, such as libraries and community centres, will reopen.

Most outdoor attractions and settings, including zoos, and theme parks, will also reopen although wider social contact rules will apply in these settings to prevent indoor mixing between different households.

Drive-in cinemas and drive-in performances will also be permitted.

Indoor leisure facilities, such as gyms and swimming pools, will also reopen - but only for use by people on their own or with their household.

When will restaurants and cafes be able to serve customers again?

April 12 is the key date again here.

the Government hopes it will be able to allow hospitality venues to serve people outdoors.

Picture: PA

There will be no need for customers to order a substantial meal with alcohol, and no curfew - although customers must order, eat and drink while seated.

Self-contained accommodation, such as holiday lets, where indoor facilities are not shared with other households, can also reopen.