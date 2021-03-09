THERE are long delays on the A12 this morning due to a broken down lorry blocking part of the carriageway.
The Londbound side of the road is blocked between junction 26, Stanway, and junction 25, Marks Tey.
The lorry is partially blocking the inside lane just after junction 25.
There are queues on the Londonbound side of the road.
Read more:
- Tributes paid to Colchester couple who both died with Covid
- Nostalgia: Colchester streets shown during wartime
- Upset as memorial garden trees in Walton are chopped down
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
UPDATE - A12 Londonbound – inside lane now blocked just after J25 (Marks Tey) by a broken down lorry – queues back to J27 (Spring Lane). pic.twitter.com/zDIX63tRgs— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 9, 2021